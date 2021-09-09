No sport, cricket for Afghan women, says Taliban official

ISLAMABAD: Afghan women, including the country’s women’s cricket team, will be banned from playing sport under the new Taliban government.
In an interview with the Australian broadcaster SBS, the deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission, Ahmadullah Wasiq, said women’s sport was considered neither appropriate nor necessary. “I don’t think women will be allowed to play cricket because it is not necessary that women should play cricket,” Wasiq said. “In cricket, they might face a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like this.”
He said, “It is the media era, and there will be photos and videos, and then people watch it. Islam and the Islamic Emirate Afghanistan do not allow women to play cricket or play the kind of sports where they get exposed.”
NANKANA SAHIB: Sangla Hill police arrested three drug peddlers on Wednesday. Reportedly, the police arrested...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan once again pledged on Wednesday to continue supporting the Kashmiri people in their legitimate...
NOWSHERA: Senior lawyer and former president of Islamic Lawyers Forum Shaukat Ali Khan advocate and his wife were shot...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that the United Arab...
ISLAMABAD: Afghan women, including the country’s women’s cricket team, will be banned from playing sport under the...
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Karachi Wednesday gave the detailed briefing and report to NAB Chairman...