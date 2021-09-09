Pak-China agree to further enhance cooperation in agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China agreed to further enhance cooperation in agriculture sector under the CPEC initiative, especially agriculture research, inputs production and machinery and adoption of new technology.

China’s ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and Federal Minister of National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam held a meeting here Wednesday and agreed on signing two MoUs for enhancing export of onion to China and to introduce revolutionary Chinese Juncao technology.

Fakhar said Pakistan and China should enhance their relationship in regard to agro-economy. The two dignitaries agreed to explore and enhance relationship in areas including production of agriculture inputs particularly pesticides, fertilizers, machinery and support services including agricultural education and research. Besides, agricultural infrastructure in the regions along the CPEC, crop farming, livestock breeding, forestry and food growing, and aquatic and fishery in the regions along the CPEC and strengthening production of horticultural products, the cooperation should be increased.

Minister further said both the countries should also increase support in development of comprehensive agricultural production capacity, construction of farmland water conservancy facility and agricultural products circulation facility and collaborate in forestry, horticulture, fisheries and livestock medicines and vaccines.

Federal Minister for National Food and Security Syed Fakhar Imam said the trade between the two countries can achieve new heights if Pakistan enhances export of fruits, vegetables and rice to China. He said Pakistan has huge export potential in terms vegetables and fruits such as mango, citrus fruits, apple cherries etc. He said the trade between the two countries has huge potential and can be increased significantly. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has put high priority on the development of high tech, construction and agriculture sector. Minister said technological exchange between China and Pakistan can enhance the agricultural sector of the country.

The Chinese ambassador said Juncao technology allows farmers to grow different types of nutritional mushrooms from chopped grasses without cutting down trees and damaging the environment. He said it can be used for producing feed, biogas and also minimise soil erosion to combat desertification. He said farmers can generate income in 7-10 days after planting mushroom substrate packs.

The ambassador said 1 hectare land produces 300 tons of fresh grass per year which can grow 120 tons of fresh mushrooms or feed 300 goats. It solves the forage shortage in the winter season as well. He said 13 centres of this technology have been set up globally and the next will be set up in Pakistan. The ambassador said three tier exchanges should be promoted: Government to Government, Business to Business and Research to Research. He said PARC and Agricultural Research Institute of Beijing should take the lead on research-based exchange of technology. He said the agricultural yield in Pakistan is almost half of that of China and that latest technological advances in agriculture can uplift the agro-economy of Pakistan. Nong Rong said the agricultural bilateral trade between the two countries has immense potential. He said exchange of agricultural technologies can enhance the productivity of agriculture in Pakistan and thus should be a primary area of focus. Both dignitaries agreed to enhance trade and exchange of technologies in the agriculture sector.