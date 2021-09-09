EX-CJ Iftikhar Chaudhry’s brother laid to rest

QUETTA: Ijaz Muhammad Chaudhry, elder brother of former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry passed away here on Wednesday. He was buried at Nogaza Baba Graveyard. Judicial officers, lawyers, political and tribal leaders, government officers attended the funeral, said a press release.
The Qul ceremony will be held today (Thursday) after Asr prayers at Supreme Court lodges, Zarghoon Road.
Meanwhile, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, MNA Mir Haji Muhammad Hasim Notizai, Agha Hasan Baloch, former advocate general Balochistan Rauf Ata, Fayaz Hasan Sajjad and Chairman Walfare Trust Muhammad Usman condoled with the former chief justice.
