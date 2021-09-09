Pakistan felicitates new APHC chairman, reiterates support

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan once again pledged on Wednesday to continue supporting the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination, as enshrined in the United Nations’ Security Council’s resolutions.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said, “Pakistan welcomes the decision by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) to appoint Masarat Alam Bhat as the new chairman of the conference along with Shabbir Ahmad Shah and Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar as vice-chairmen.”

The FO said Pakistan termed the APHC as true and the only representation of the Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), saying that the APHC’s leadership was the genuine voice of their aspirations.

Pakistan considered the APHC leaders had so far been struggling from the front for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people. They would undoubtedly receive the support of the masses as torchbearers of Kashmiris’ struggle against the illegal Indian occupation of the parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the statement concluded.