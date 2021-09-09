Under Taliban govt: 21pc think Pak-Afghan trade will increase, says survey

ISLAMABAD: More than one-fifth of Pakistanis think that the Taliban government would lead to boost trade between the two neighbouring countries, revealed the findings of an Ipsos survey.

The marketing company published the findings of a survey intended to capture the perceptions of Pakistanis about a government in Afghanistan spearheaded by the Taliban, and what impact it would have in the country.

The survey was conducted on a sample size of 1,020 people from August 26 to September 2, and was published on September 7. Sixty-eight percent of those who partook in the survey were men, while only 32% of the respondents were women. The majority of the respondents of the survey hailed from urban areas, 77% to be exact, while 23% hailed from rural areas. When asked what impact the Afghan Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan will have on Pakistan, 47% of the people thought it would lead to an increase in terrorism in Pakistan and increased threats to the law and order situation of the country.

Some of the respondents showed optimism as well, with 21% saying it would lead to increased trade between both countries. Another 19% thought that an increased number of Afghan refugees would become a problem for Pakistan, while 16% thought the trafficking of drugs would increase into Pakistan from the neighbouring country. Fifteen percent of the respondents feared an increase in arms smuggling from Afghanistan, while 12% said that a Taliban government in Afghanistan would lead to the spread of Islam in Pakistan as well.

Only 11% thought a Taliban government would ensure a reduction of cross-border terrorism. Only 1 in 4 Pakistanis thought the PTI govt is capable of handling the deteriorating law and order situation in Pakistan. Seventy-five percent of the respondents did not think the PTI government can overcome a crisis situation in Pakistan if the law and order situation in Pakistan deteriorates due to the Taliban government in Afghanistan, revealed the survey.