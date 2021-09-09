Bills crossing Rs25,000: Power consumers forced to pay 7.5pc tax

LAHORE: Power consumers have been blanket invoiced with a 7.5 per cent tax on their bills crossing Rs25,000, a levy that was meant only for users not filing their returns. Even consumers who have registered themselves with the electricity companies like LESCO, Karachi Electric, IESCO as filers will have to cough up 7.5 per cent more amount as income tax than they should have been billed.

The federal government levied a new income tax on non-filers of tax on utilities bills above than Rs25,000 per month. However, the FBR has made it clear that active taxpayers are exempted from this tax as the tax was levied to encourage non-filers to file their income tax returns regularly. But the electricity companies ignore the instructions of the FBR and started applying the tax to every consumer’s monthly bill that crossed the limit of Rs25,000. The electricity providing companies, instead of synchronizing its customers data with the FBR-provided data, are asking customers to visit their respective offices and get their status updated in order to avoid levying of the new income tax.

Further, rather than correcting the wrong income tax levied bills, officials of different companies are blaming the FBR and suggesting to customers to approach the board. On the other hand, FBR officials said that they have nothing to do with implementation of this income tax on domestic consumers, except giving access of active taxpayers to utilities companies.

The LESCO had required its filing consumers to register with it through www.mnr.pitc.com.pk or 8118. The active taxpayers are still getting the tax in their bills despite filing with the website or sending SMS on the short code.

Officials of the FBR, talking to The News, said that the discrepancy in imposition of the newly-levied income tax on active taxpayers was the responsibility of concerned utility company. Since the FBR has provided access to active taxpayers’ details to utilities companies, now the companies are responsible to synchronize the customer data with the FBR data. “There is no human involvement in it as it is system-to-system integration,” the tax official said.

However, the complaints of electricity companies’ customers are almost the same across the country irrespective of LESCO, IESCO, Karachi Electric and others.

Waqar and Fawad, two different consumers of LESCO, complained that income tax was levied on them in their monthly bill.