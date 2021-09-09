Good news for media persons in PMDA, claims minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday hinted at good news for media persons with reference to the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) bill.

“I have represented media persons on the proposed Media Development Authority bill,” the federal law minister told reporters at his office. Earlier, he administered oath to the new body of the Press Association of the Supreme Court. Later, in an informal conversation, he said although the media did not request him, he has been advocating the cause of journalists and had represented the media on the proposed Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (PMDA) bill.

He claimed that the Ministry of Law and Justice extended its support to a greater extent to the Ministry of Human Rights on protection of journalists. “There will be good news for the media with some good incentives, however, I can’t disclose it and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry will unveil it soon,” Farogh said.

He said pen is mightier than sword, adding that media plays a pivotal role in democracy. He said it is the media that moulds public opinion and it is considered the fourth pillar of the state. He lauded the role being played by journalists but stressed the need for objective reporting which could be in the interest of the state. He stressed the need for collective efforts for eliminating the culture of fake news.