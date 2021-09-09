Nepra asks consumers to file complaints regarding overbilling

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday took notice of electricity consumers being billed for more than 31 days in a single month by Distribution Companies (Discos), following an investigation by Geo TV. Nepra has asked consumers to file complaints regarding overbilling so they can dissect the matter.
“Consumers can submit their complaints at Nepra’s regional or central offices so that the issue can be further looked into,” said the power regulator in a statement issued Wednesday.
It said that the affected consumers can also lodge a complaint through e-mail.
According to the statement, no complaints have been received so far regarding customers being billed in violation of the Nepra-approved billing period. It once more urged consumers to file their complaints so that a probe can be undertaken and justice provided.
