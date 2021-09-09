PMDA is my idea: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has accepted on Wednesday that he was “personally responsible” for conceiving the idea to create the controversial Pakistan Media Development Authority and said he was not asked “by any general to do it”.

Responding to the anchor’s question in a television programme on Wednesday about a “news” in circulation suggesting that the government took military establishment on board in this regard and that they [military establishment] “accepted” the proposal when it was put before them, the minister denied it.

When asked if his ministry came up with the idea of creating the PMDA, the minister categorically stated that: “Absolutely yes.” He then went on to add: “You can narrow down the scope of Information Ministry too. I have made it.”

Interestingly, the minister himself generated the impression about the military’s possible involvement behind the government’s attempt to create the Authority when he tweeted only a day ago stating the “concern” expressed by the Chief of Army Staff in his Defence Day speech in Rawalpindi. “Addressing the Defence Day ceremony the COAS has declared fake news as a threat to national security. His analysis is adroit and based on reality. That is why [we are] bringing in PMDA to fight off these threats. Yellow journalism remains the biggest threat to the freedom of media,” his tweet said.

The PMDA has been rejected by all legitimate media associations of Pakistan, including Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Pakistan Broadcasters Association, All Pakistan Newspapers Society, Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors, Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors as well as Pakistan Bar and Human Rights Watch. A source in Rawalpindi also confirmed, saying, “We have nothing to do with it. Anyone associating us with it is trying to use independent institutions for political interest which should be avoided.”