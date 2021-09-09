Afghanistan situation: Include Taliban govt in 6 neighbours moot, proposes Pakistan

By Mariana Baabar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday suggested inviting Taliban-run Afghanistan to a regional forum of six countries to help avert a humanitarian and economic crisis in the country.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, speaking at a virtual conference that brought together neighbours Pakistan, China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Turkmenistan to discuss Afghan strategy, floated the idea of inviting the new rulers in Kabul to future gatherings, foreign media reported.

“I also suggest that we may give consideration to the idea to invite Afghanistan in future,” Qureshi said. “Participation of Afghanistan will augment this forum’s effectiveness in pursuing our shared objectives for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

Besides chairing the virtual meeting of six regional countries’ foreign ministers, Qureshi also participated in a Ministerial Coordination Session on the invitation of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Qureshi told the Ministerial Session that today there is a changed political reality in Afghanistan.

It was for this reason that Pakistan sent out an appeal to the world community on Wednesday and warned them about the looming humanitarian crisis and an economic meltdown that this land-locked nation now faces.

In a virtual address to foreign ministers of six countries, while saying that Pakistan had noted the development in Kabul, the Foreign Minister warned: “If a humanitarian crisis is prevented and economic stability is assured, peace can be consolidated and a mass exodus precluded. Urgent provision of humanitarian assistance, with UN and its various agencies playing a lead role, would reinforce the process of confidence-building.”

“During the meeting, views were exchanged on the evolving situation in Afghanistan for a regional approach. Sharing Pakistan’s perspective, Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasised the importance of proceeding with a realistic approach in view of the changed reality in Afghanistan. He added that the well-being of the Afghan people must remain the focus, as they had suffered enormously due to prolonged conflict and instability for more than forty years,” said the Foreign Office after the meeting.

Qureshi reminded his counterparts that neighbours of Afghanistan have a vital stake in the stability of the country. A peaceful, stable, united, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan will contribute towards transit trade, people-to-people exchanges and security in the region.

“The events of the past few weeks have catapulted our region to a global spotlight. How the situation evolves will have profound implications for Afghanistan, our region, and the world at large. It is clear that no one could anticipate the recent turn of events. — from the meltdown of security forces to the collapse of the Afghanistan government. All previous assessments and predictions proved wrong,” he said.

Notwithstanding the unanticipated and sudden nature of these developments, it is important to note that the much dreaded bloodshed has not occurred, he added, and that prospect of a protracted conflict and civil war seems to have been averted.

“The much-feared exodus of refugees has not taken place, at least thus far,” he said.

In a message to Kabul, Qureshi urged the Taliban to ensure that the Afghan soil would not be used against any country.

Pakistan says that consultations, so far, have brought forth the following issues that would require a coordinated approach, as the situation evolves: security situation along the borders; prevention of Afghan soil from being used by terrorist entities; possibility of fresh influx of refugees; containing drug trafficking and transnational crimes; stemming any spread of extremist elements; challenges relating to COVID-19 pandemic; impediments to regional connectivity.

It was also agreed that there are rich dividends if peace is secured in Afghanistan. These could include secure borders, end of threat of terrorism from Afghan soil, possibilities of return of refugees, economic stability and improvement in living standards, realization of connectivity projects and enhanced regional economic integration.

While participating in the virtual Ministerial Coordination Session, Foreign Minister Qureshi said that Pakistan clearly appreciates the message that President Joe Biden gave on 31 August 2021 that the war had ended in Afghanistan and, “We, too, believe it is time to turn the page. As a country that has been profoundly affected by conflict and instability in Afghanistan for over 40 years, Pakistan has a vital interest in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan”.

Pointing out Pakistan's borders with Afghanistan, Qureshi said that they remain open to Afghans but the world must appreciate our limitations.

“Pakistan is already home to approximately four million Afghans, both documented and undocumented. We are a developing country grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. We simply cannot sustain more refugees from Afghanistan,” he explained.

Pakistan hopes that the socio-economic and development gains made over the last 20 years would be secured.

“We also believe that only a peaceful and stable Afghanistan will be a credible development and counterterrorism partner for the international community,” Qureshi said.

“There is some consolation that the sudden collapse of the former Afghan government has not caused the mass exodus of refugees from Afghanistan that we had feared. But we must be cautious that economic meltdown does not instead trigger such a crisis. While Afghanistan’s immediate neighbours, especially Pakistan, would bear the immediate brunt of such a calamity, we would all feel its aftershocks eventually. Sustained economic support is essential to alleviate the sufferings of Afghan people,” he added.

“The international community must put the Afghan people first. We have to take care that in denying Afghanistan access to its foreign reserves or international financial institutions, we do not end up adding to the miseries of the longsuffering Afghan people. It is in our collective interest that our actions do not make economic migrants of millions of Afghans who are otherwise content to live in their own country.”

Qureshi also expressed concern that terrorist groups, ranging from Al Qaeda and ISIS-K to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and BLA, could use ungoverned spaces inside Afghanistan to plot and launch new transnational attacks.