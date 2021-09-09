Alex Albon to return to Formula One with Williams

LONDON: Alex Albon will return to the Formula One grid next season after agreeing a deal to race for Williams, the British-based team announced on Wednesday.
The London-born Thai will take George Russell’s seat following confirmation of the British driver’s deal to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022.
Albon, 25, was replaced by Sergio Perez at Red Bull after he struggled to keep pace with Max Verstappen in his first full season with the team in 2020.
But following 12 months on the sidelines, Albon will be handed a second chance in the sport, racing alongside Canadian Nicholas Latifi, 26, who has been retained by Williams for a third season.
“I am really excited and looking forward to returning to a Formula One race seat in 2022,” said Albon.
