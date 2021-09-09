Northern Cricket Association has member with criminal history

ISLAMABAD: Law offenders have seeped through to become part of the provincial cricket set-up against the clauses that clearly bar inclusion of any individual having criminal record.
One of the members of the Northern Cricket Association has a criminal history yet was appointed on the interim set up. ‘The News’ has documents which show that two cases were registered against one of the members of the Northern Cricket Association a few years back.
The member openly claims that since he has got close association with one of the top Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials, no one can raise voice against his past.
The new PCB Constitution clearly prevents law offenders from contesting elections or becoming part of the new cricketing system.
All efforts to contact the Chief Executive of the Northern Cricket Association went fruitless.
LONDON: Alex Albon will return to the Formula One grid next season after agreeing a deal to race for Williams, the...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation has warned all the affiliated units to not get carried away with reports of a...
ZURICH: Karsten Warholm produced one of the most memorable runs in Olympic history when he smashed his own world...
TOKYO: Japan will not host the FIFA Club World Cup later this year because of virus restrictions that could cap...
ZURICH: Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah will be one of 19 Olympic champions vying for prize money and...
LONDON: England will play home Test series against world champions New Zealand and South Africa in 2022, cricket...