Northern Cricket Association has member with criminal history

ISLAMABAD: Law offenders have seeped through to become part of the provincial cricket set-up against the clauses that clearly bar inclusion of any individual having criminal record.

One of the members of the Northern Cricket Association has a criminal history yet was appointed on the interim set up. ‘The News’ has documents which show that two cases were registered against one of the members of the Northern Cricket Association a few years back.

The member openly claims that since he has got close association with one of the top Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials, no one can raise voice against his past.

The new PCB Constitution clearly prevents law offenders from contesting elections or becoming part of the new cricketing system.

All efforts to contact the Chief Executive of the Northern Cricket Association went fruitless.