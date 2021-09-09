Ramiz wants Test team to have a different captain

LAHORE: PCB’s to-be-chairman Ramiz Raja wants a separate captain for Test team and Babar Azam to lead the ODI and T20 teams.

Ramiz expressed his desire to have a separate Test captain in a meeting with the players at the High Performance Centre.

He said that the ranking of Pakistan team could be much better than it is.

Earlier, there were reports that Ramiz Raja changed the T20 squad selected in consultation with Babar Azam.

Babar wanted Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Fahim Ashraf and Usman Qadir in the squad but Raja had them removed and got Asif Ali, Khushdal Shah, Azam Khan and Sohaib Maqsood in their place.