Babar fully behind team selection, says PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan claimed on Wednesday that captain Babar Azam was “fully behind” the national team announced for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Wasim was responding to reports that Babar was unhappy with some of the selections in the Pakistan squad.

“It has come to our notice that factually incorrect reports are circulating about the Pakistan national squad environment,” a PCB press release quoted Wasim as saying. “The squad for the upcoming international assignments has been announced and our captain Babar Azam is fully behind the direction that is being taken,” the Board said.

It has been reported that Ramiz had replaced Babar’s picks — openers Sharjeel Khan and Fakhar Zaman, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and leg-spinner Usman Qadir — with middle-order batsmen Asif Ali, Azam Khan, Sohaib Maqsood and Khushdil Shah.

“On Tuesday afternoon, some of the players had a healthy and positive meeting with former Pakistan captain and member of the PCB Board of Governors, Ramiz Raja, in which there was a consensus on the brand of cricket that needs to be played in the upcoming series and beyond,” Wasim said.

The Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup and the T20I series against New Zealand and England was announced on Monday.

Hours after the announcement, Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis stepped down.

The T20 World Cup is set to be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

Before that, Pakistan played New Zealand in a three-match One-day International series and five-match T20I series from September 17 to October 3 in Lahore. They host England for two T20Is in Rawalpindi on October 13 and 14.