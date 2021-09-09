Sanae Takaichi

78 killed as fighting intensifies for Yemen stronghold Marib DUBAI: Nearly 80 Yemen rebels and pro-government troops have been killed as fighting intensifies for the northern city...

Russian minister dies trying to save filmmaker MOSCOW: Russia’s emergency minister has died trying to save a filmmaker who slipped from a cliff during training...

Big meat, dairy firms’ emissions top Germany’s Paris: The world’s 20 biggest meat and dairy firms are responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than produced...

‘UK must halt migrant smuggling across Channel’ LONDON: Britain must use every possible tactic to halt the "vile trade" of traffickers bringing record numbers of...

Raisi says Tehran ‘transparent’ about nuclear activities: US getting ‘closer’ to giving up on Iran N-deal, says Blinken RAMSTEIN, Germany: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Wednesday that time was running out for Iran to...