 
Thursday September 09, 2021
Google see the future of work as ‘hybrid’

World

AFP
Thursday, Sep 09, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO: Google on Wednesday ramped up cloud collaboration tools for businesses, expecting "hybrid" work routines to remain even after the pandemic has ended. The internet titan competes with Microsoft, Zoom, Facebook and others with online services that employees can use to collaborate remotely.

