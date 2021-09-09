‘I hate horror movies’

Venice: She has been starring in the "Halloween" movies for 43 years, but Jamie Lee Curtis said on Wednesday that the secret to her success is that she despises horror films.
"I scare easily," Curtis said at the Venice Film Festival, where the latest instalment, "Halloween Kills", premiered. "I am an untrained actor. I’ve never been to acting class," she told the press conference.
"But I hate these movies. I loathe them. I do not like to be frightened. So it’s a natural talent -- that genuine emotional connection to being afraid. You’re watching that happen on screen."
DUBAI: Nearly 80 Yemen rebels and pro-government troops have been killed as fighting intensifies for the northern city...
MOSCOW: Russia’s emergency minister has died trying to save a filmmaker who slipped from a cliff during training...
Paris: The world’s 20 biggest meat and dairy firms are responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than produced...
LONDON: Britain must use every possible tactic to halt the "vile trade" of traffickers bringing record numbers of...
RAMSTEIN, Germany: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Wednesday that time was running out for Iran to...
TOKYO: Sanae Takaichi, one of Japan’s few prominent female politicians, announced on Wednesday she will run for head...