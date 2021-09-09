‘I hate horror movies’

Venice: She has been starring in the "Halloween" movies for 43 years, but Jamie Lee Curtis said on Wednesday that the secret to her success is that she despises horror films.

"I scare easily," Curtis said at the Venice Film Festival, where the latest instalment, "Halloween Kills", premiered. "I am an untrained actor. I’ve never been to acting class," she told the press conference.

"But I hate these movies. I loathe them. I do not like to be frightened. So it’s a natural talent -- that genuine emotional connection to being afraid. You’re watching that happen on screen."