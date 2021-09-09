Tigray rebels massacre 125 villagers in Ethiopia’s Amhara

Addis Ababa: Rebels from Ethiopia’s war-hit Tigray killed at least 125 residents of a village in the neighbouring Amhara region earlier this month before being driven out by pro-government forces, doctors said Wednesday. "There were 125 dead in Chenna village... I saw the mass grave myself," Mulugeta Melesa, head of the hospital in nearby Dabat town, told AFP, adding that residents were "still searching for dead bodies around the area and counting is still going on".