Solar could comprise almost half US power by 2050, govt says

New York: Solar power could account for nearly half of the United States’ electricity supply by the middle of the century, according to a government study released on Wednesday. The report, released by the Department of Energy, said solar could account for much as 40 percent of the power supply by 2035 and 45 percent by 2050, up from its current level of just three percent. However, reaching this level would require the United States to quadruple its annual solar capacity additions, the department said in a statement.