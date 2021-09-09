Google see the future of work as ‘hybrid’

SAN FRANCISCO: Google on Wednesday ramped up cloud collaboration tools for businesses, expecting "hybrid" work routines to remain even after the pandemic has ended. The internet titan competes with Microsoft, Zoom, Facebook and others with online services that employees can use to collaborate remotely.
