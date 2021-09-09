Islamists cry foul as Moroccans vote

Rabat: Moroccans were voting on Wednesday in parliamentary and local elections, as the incumbent Islamists who have governed the kingdom since the Arab Spring uprisings raised allegations of "serious irregularities".

"We’re very concerned as we watch the progress of the national election. We’ve seen several irregularities," the Justice and Development Party (PJD) said in a late afternoon statement.

The party said there were "obscene cash handouts" near polling stations and "confusion" on some electoral rolls, with some voters finding they were not listed. It called for "swift and severe" intervention from the authorities "to avoid tarnishing the transparency of the elections".