Islamists cry foul as Moroccans vote

Rabat: Moroccans were voting on Wednesday in parliamentary and local elections, as the incumbent Islamists who have governed the kingdom since the Arab Spring uprisings raised allegations of "serious irregularities".
"We’re very concerned as we watch the progress of the national election. We’ve seen several irregularities," the Justice and Development Party (PJD) said in a late afternoon statement.
The party said there were "obscene cash handouts" near polling stations and "confusion" on some electoral rolls, with some voters finding they were not listed. It called for "swift and severe" intervention from the authorities "to avoid tarnishing the transparency of the elections".
DUBAI: Nearly 80 Yemen rebels and pro-government troops have been killed as fighting intensifies for the northern city...
MOSCOW: Russia’s emergency minister has died trying to save a filmmaker who slipped from a cliff during training...
Paris: The world’s 20 biggest meat and dairy firms are responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than produced...
LONDON: Britain must use every possible tactic to halt the "vile trade" of traffickers bringing record numbers of...
RAMSTEIN, Germany: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Wednesday that time was running out for Iran to...
TOKYO: Sanae Takaichi, one of Japan’s few prominent female politicians, announced on Wednesday she will run for head...