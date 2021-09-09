 
Thursday September 09, 2021
10,000 litre tainted milk destroyed

Lahore

Thursday, Sep 09, 2021

LAHORE:PFA discarded over 10,000 litre substandard milk here Wednesday. Officials said a special operation against the adulteration mafia was launched on the direction of the CM. They said the PFA teams led by DG conducted a six-hour long blockade of Lahore and destroyed 10,000 litre adulterated milk besides registering cases against accused persons and handed them over to the police.

More From Lahore

  • Workers protest against price-hike

    Lahore:The working class held a large rally under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation on Wednesday in...

  • 22 die from corona

    LAHORE:Around 22 patients died from corona in Punjab, one death has been reported from Lahore in the last 24 hours,...

  • Price control magistrates issued notices

    LAHORE:The district administration has failed to stop the profiteers and hoarders from minting money from the general...

  • MoU signed on plantation

    LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority has signed an MoU with private companies under the Plant for Pakistan...

  • Directive to update lists of POs

    LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has directed the senior officers of...

  • Book on partition launched

    LAHORE:‘The Lost Homestead: My Family, Partition and the Punjab’ by noted British lawyer Marina Wheeler was...

More From Latest