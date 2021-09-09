22 die from corona

LAHORE:Around 22 patients died from corona in Punjab, one death has been reported from Lahore in the last 24 hours, whereas 1,955 cases were reported from across the province. So far, the total number of cases has reached 406,961. Besides, 367,689 patients have recovered in the whole province.
dengue: Around six dengue patients were reported in the province. In the last 24 hours, six dengue patients were reported, four patients reported from Lahore while one from Toba Tek Singh and one from Rawalpindi. Secretary Health Imran Sikandar Baloch reviewed the current situation of dengue and directed the department to intensify the dengue prevention activities across the Punjab.
