 
Thursday September 09, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Price control magistrates issued notices

Lahore

Thursday, Sep 09, 2021

LAHORE:The district administration has failed to stop the profiteers and hoarders from minting money from the general public as the prices of essential commodities continued to rise.

Meanwhile, the Lahore deputy commissioner chaired a meeting on Wednesday and reviewed the performance of price control magistrates from Sept 1 to Sept 7. He expressed anger over the pathetic performance of the price control magistrates. He directed the authorities concerned to issue show-cause notices to price control magistrates Muhammad Junaid, Tahir Ali, Rai Khalid, Dr Fawad Badr and Ayesha Anjum. DC Omar Sher Chatha also issued stern instructions to the price control magistrates whose performance was poor. He also reviewed the performance of the assistant commissioners regarding price control. He directed the assistant commissioners to strictly monitor the work of the price control magistrates.

More From Lahore

  • 10,000 litre tainted milk destroyed

    LAHORE:PFA discarded over 10,000 litre substandard milk here Wednesday. Officials said a special operation against the...

  • Workers protest against price-hike

    Lahore:The working class held a large rally under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation on Wednesday in...

  • 22 die from corona

    LAHORE:Around 22 patients died from corona in Punjab, one death has been reported from Lahore in the last 24 hours,...

  • MoU signed on plantation

    LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority has signed an MoU with private companies under the Plant for Pakistan...

  • Directive to update lists of POs

    LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has directed the senior officers of...

  • Book on partition launched

    LAHORE:‘The Lost Homestead: My Family, Partition and the Punjab’ by noted British lawyer Marina Wheeler was...

More From Latest