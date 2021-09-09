Price control magistrates issued notices

LAHORE:The district administration has failed to stop the profiteers and hoarders from minting money from the general public as the prices of essential commodities continued to rise.
Meanwhile, the Lahore deputy commissioner chaired a meeting on Wednesday and reviewed the performance of price control magistrates from Sept 1 to Sept 7. He expressed anger over the pathetic performance of the price control magistrates. He directed the authorities concerned to issue show-cause notices to price control magistrates Muhammad Junaid, Tahir Ali, Rai Khalid, Dr Fawad Badr and Ayesha Anjum. DC Omar Sher Chatha also issued stern instructions to the price control magistrates whose performance was poor. He also reviewed the performance of the assistant commissioners regarding price control. He directed the assistant commissioners to strictly monitor the work of the price control magistrates.
LAHORE:PFA discarded over 10,000 litre substandard milk here Wednesday. Officials said a special operation against the...
Lahore:The working class held a large rally under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation on Wednesday in...
LAHORE:Around 22 patients died from corona in Punjab, one death has been reported from Lahore in the last 24 hours,...
LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority has signed an MoU with private companies under the Plant for Pakistan...
LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has directed the senior officers of...
LAHORE:‘The Lost Homestead: My Family, Partition and the Punjab’ by noted British lawyer Marina Wheeler was...