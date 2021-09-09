Price control magistrates issued notices

LAHORE:The district administration has failed to stop the profiteers and hoarders from minting money from the general public as the prices of essential commodities continued to rise.

Meanwhile, the Lahore deputy commissioner chaired a meeting on Wednesday and reviewed the performance of price control magistrates from Sept 1 to Sept 7. He expressed anger over the pathetic performance of the price control magistrates. He directed the authorities concerned to issue show-cause notices to price control magistrates Muhammad Junaid, Tahir Ali, Rai Khalid, Dr Fawad Badr and Ayesha Anjum. DC Omar Sher Chatha also issued stern instructions to the price control magistrates whose performance was poor. He also reviewed the performance of the assistant commissioners regarding price control. He directed the assistant commissioners to strictly monitor the work of the price control magistrates.