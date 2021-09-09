Directive to update lists of POs

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has directed the senior officers of Lahore Police to maintain the updated lists of proclaimed offenders as well as court absconders within seven days. Chairing a meeting on Wednesday, the CCPO directed the police officers to complete all the records of police stations within three days as well as make beat system functional at police stations within five days along with completion of beat books. The CCPO ordered the officers to initiate a grand operation against the law breakers, including land grabbers, goons, proclaimed offenders, drug dealers, gamblers and brothel houses. He directed the officers to beef up the security of the City particularly of vulnerable areas and sensitive places.