KP team briefed on industrial estate plans

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Karim Tordher Wednesday visited Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) head office in Sundar Industrial Estate. He expressed his desire to enhance bilateral relations between the KPK Board of Investment and PIEDMC and take benefit from each other's experiences. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment CEO Hassan Dawood Butt, Chief Operating Officer Adil Salahuddin, Munir Gul and other officers were the part of the delegation. PIEDMC CEO Ali Moazzam Syed and General Manager Business Development Amna Faisal Shah welcomed the delegation.

Ali Moazzam Syed briefed the delegation on the ongoing and new projects of PIEDMC, investment opportunities in the industrial sector in Punjab and the facilities being provided in special economic zones. Ali Moazzam briefed the delegation that a state of the art Quaid-e-Azam Business Park is being constructed on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway. An estimated investment of more than Rs250 billion is expected in this project, he said and work has started on Pakistan's first Aqua Business Park in Chunian. The delegation appreciated the unique idea of Chunian Aqua Business Park and expressed interest in creating a similar park in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Abdul Karim Tordher said due to efforts and projects of PIEDMC, industrial sector in Punjab is developing rapidly and the projects managed by PIEDMC are in line with international standards

The delegation visited Sundar Industrial Estate and appreciated the excellent arrangements and facilities being provided to the industrialists.