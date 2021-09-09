Progress on Wasa projects reviewed

LAHORE: Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) officials held a progress review meeting with regard to two mega projects initiated by the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) here on Wednesday.

The online meeting was chaired by Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz at Wasa head office. The meeting reviewed the pace of work on the two mega projects of Wasa i.e. Larix Colony to Gulshan Ravi Sewerage Project and Lahore's first Surface Water Treatment Project.

The Wasa MD told the AIIB officials that the selection process for the Larix Colony Sewerage Project consulting firm would be completed this month and it would start work on the project from October 2021.

The Wasa MD said that work on tender documents and project design would start once the project consultant was finalised. The process of selecting consulting firms for Surface Water Project has also been started, he said. A notice of interest for consulting firms will be published next week, he said, adding that Section 6 had already been issued for land acquisition for the project. All steps will be completed in accordance with the rules and regulations, the Wasa MD said and maintained that an agreement between the government of Pakistan and the bank was expected to be signed in December 2021 to secure financial resources. “Work on both projects will begin immediately after the agreement is signed,” MD WASA said and concluded that WASA Lahore's team of expert engineers was working on the projects. The officials of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank expressed satisfaction over the timely completion of the process of selecting consulting firms by Wasa Lahore and said that Wasa was working with transparency.

LWMC recruitments: The Lahore Waste Management Company Board of Directors has allowed the company to make a number of new appointments, including of drivers, for more than 900 newly purchased vehicles. The decision was taken in the 121st meeting of LWMC Board of Directors at LWMC head office here on Wednesday. The meeting chaired by LWMC Chairman Amjad Ali Awan also discussed administrative matters and projects of LWMC and took important decisions.

The LWMC BoD unanimously approved recruitment of chief financial officer, GM Resource and additional drivers for 965 new operational vehicles. The board also decided that no additional time would be given for delivery of new vehicles.

The LWMC chairman said that at present the company was managing the waste in the City on one-third of the budget as compared to the past. He added it had saved Rs514 million in terms of secondary waste contract. He said the company was fulfilling its operational responsibilities within the existing resources and in the next few months the waste-to-energy projects and compost plant would also be made more active.