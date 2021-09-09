LAHORE:The promotion badge pinning ceremony to the rank of DSP was held at the Investigation Headquarters on Wednesday. DIG Investigation pinned promotion badges of the rank of DSP on three promoted officers Zulfiqar Ali, Ali Abbas and Ghulam Shabbir Bhatti. Zulfiqar Ali was incharge Investigation North Cantt while Ali Abbas was posted in Legal Branch and Ghulam Shabbir Bhatti at the Investigation Headquarters.