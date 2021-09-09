LAHORE:The promotion badge pinning ceremony to the rank of DSP was held at the Investigation Headquarters on Wednesday. DIG Investigation pinned promotion badges of the rank of DSP on three promoted officers Zulfiqar Ali, Ali Abbas and Ghulam Shabbir Bhatti. Zulfiqar Ali was incharge Investigation North Cantt while Ali Abbas was posted in Legal Branch and Ghulam Shabbir Bhatti at the Investigation Headquarters.
LAHORE:PFA discarded over 10,000 litre substandard milk here Wednesday. Officials said a special operation against the...
Lahore:The working class held a large rally under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation on Wednesday in...
LAHORE:Around 22 patients died from corona in Punjab, one death has been reported from Lahore in the last 24 hours,...
LAHORE:The district administration has failed to stop the profiteers and hoarders from minting money from the general...
LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority has signed an MoU with private companies under the Plant for Pakistan...
LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has directed the senior officers of...