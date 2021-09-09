 
Thursday September 09, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Promotion badges

Lahore

Thursday, Sep 09, 2021

LAHORE:The promotion badge pinning ceremony to the rank of DSP was held at the Investigation Headquarters on Wednesday. DIG Investigation pinned promotion badges of the rank of DSP on three promoted officers Zulfiqar Ali, Ali Abbas and Ghulam Shabbir Bhatti. Zulfiqar Ali was incharge Investigation North Cantt while Ali Abbas was posted in Legal Branch and Ghulam Shabbir Bhatti at the Investigation Headquarters.

More From Lahore

More From Latest