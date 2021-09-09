Man deprived of Rs750,000

LAHORE:Two armed robbers robbed a citizen of Rs750,000 in the limits of Garhi Shahu police on Wednesday.
The victim Hassan Suleman withdrew Rs750,000 from a bank branch in Dharampura and was on his way back along with his brother Shahzad Hussain on a bike when two armed bike-riders intercepted them, looted the cash and rode away from the scene. The robbers used a motorcycle without a license plate for the crime. Garhi Shahu police have registered a case. The victim refused to accept their demand, on which Saifullah and Awais shot at and wounded him. The other accused kept on firing in the air. The incident took place at Moti Bazaar. Police shifted the body to the morgue and registered a murder case against five persons.
LAHORE:PFA discarded over 10,000 litre substandard milk here Wednesday. Officials said a special operation against the...
Lahore:The working class held a large rally under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation on Wednesday in...
LAHORE:Around 22 patients died from corona in Punjab, one death has been reported from Lahore in the last 24 hours,...
LAHORE:The district administration has failed to stop the profiteers and hoarders from minting money from the general...
LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority has signed an MoU with private companies under the Plant for Pakistan...
LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has directed the senior officers of...