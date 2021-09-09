 
Thursday September 09, 2021
13 caught using unfair means in exam

Lahore

Thursday, Sep 09, 2021

LAHORE:Around 13 candidates were caught using unfair means in the 9th grade examination. The 9th Class annual examinations 2021 conducted by Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore concluded on Wednesday. On the last day of the exams, papers of Chemistry and General Science subjects were held. A BISE spokesperson said that a total of 13 candidates were caught using unfair means during the exam.

