Wheat, flour prices up despite ample stock

LAHORE:The prices of wheat, flour and their other byproducts are on the rise despite the fact that ample grain stock is available in the open market.

Market insiders were of the view that the government should strictly monitor the declared wheat stock available with the flour mills and other private parties. About one million tonne wheat stocks with the private traders could easily fulfil monthly requirements of the province. Smooth flow of these stocks should be supplied into market without any hindrance, they stressed.

Meanwhile, the price of flour has been on the upward trajectory for a couple of weeks now. At the retail level in the provincial capital, the price of a 20 kg bag of flour has gone up by Rs20 and a 10 kg bag by Rs 10. Thus, the price of a 20 kg bag of flour has gone up from Rs 1,210 to Rs 1,230. Shortfall in grain supply is being attributed to the soaring wheat and flour rates. The price of 40kg wheat in the open market has gone up from Rs2,200 to Rs 2,330. Flour mills have increased the prices of flour on the pretext of short supply of grains. The flour mills have demanded of the government to release wheat from the official warehouses immediately so that cheap flour is available to the people.