Basharat for steps to check crimes against women

LAHORE:Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat has expressed grave concern over rising incidents of violence against women across the province and said there is deep concern over rising crime against women among from the CM to lower levels. The minister was chairing the 82nd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at the Civil Secretariat under his chairmanship here on Wednesday. Raja said that reports from all over the province were saying that crimes against women had increased in recent times so concrete steps should be taken instead of seminars to curb these crimes. He warned that denial or delay in registration of FIR against such incidents would not be tolerated. He directed the Punjab IG and Secretary Prosecution to present full details of arrests, challans and investigations in the cases on violence against women at the next meeting of the committee. The minister directed the police to activate the district anti-crime cells set up for women in a proper manner. Expressing concern over the alarming rise in the crime rate in Circle Rawalpindi, he directed the RPO concerned to submit a detailed report on it. He also directed strict action against the culprits involved in the increasing incidents of child abuse once again rising in Kasur. He called for foolproof security arrangements for the upcoming Chehlum processions and cricket matches.