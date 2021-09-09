Metrobus service resumes

LAHORE:Metrobus service resumed operations with a fleet of 60 vehicles here on Wednesday after 12 days of strike by its drivers and other staffers over non-payment of arrears, bonuses and other benefits by the outgoing contractor.
The protesters ended the strike on Tuesday night after new contractor VEDA Transit Solutions Private Limited took the charge from Albayrak Holding, a Turkish company. The drivers announced moving a court for getting their issues redressed and demanded the government not to return the security amount to the previous contractor till their demands were met. Last year, the Punjab government signed an agreement with VEDA Solutions and a group of banks to replace the existing fleet of buses. As per the agreement, the new contractor will operate the service until 2029.
