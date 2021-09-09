Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the City here Wednesday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that monsoon currents were affecting upper/central parts of the country and may persist during the next few days. They predicted that a thunderstorm was expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, eastern Balochistan and Sindh. Isolated heavy falls are likely to occur in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Kashmir.

Rainfall was observed in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Mangla, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujrat, Murree, Attock, Sialkot, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Joharabad, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Rawalakot, Kakul, Dargai, Balakot, Malam Jabba, Barkhan and Thatta. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 32.3°C and minimum was 26.3°C.