Man gunned down by nephew over property

LAHORE:A man was gunned down by his nephew and his four accomplices over a property dispute in the Lohari Gate area on Wednesday. The accused Saifullah, the victim's cousin, and his stepbrother Waleed, had a property dispute with the victim Afsar Ali, a resident of Mohalla Kocha Thakran, Shah Alam. On the day of the incident, the accused Saifullah along with Waleed, Awais and two unidentified accomplices came to the house of Afsar Ali and called him out of the house. The accused had a brief exchange of hot words with Afsar and demanded share in the basement owned by the victim. The victim refused to accept their demand, on which Saifullah and Awais shot at and wounded him. The other accused kept on firing in the air. The incident took place at Moti Bazaar. Police shifted the body to the morgue and registered a murder case against five persons on the complaint of Safdar Ali, the victim's father.

Two killed: Two men, including a suspended cop, were killed in a road accident in Manawan police station area on Wednesday. A speeding car collided with an underpass wall at Quaid-e-Azam Interchange, killing both the riders on the spot. The victims were identified as Imran Butt, 42, and Ali Raza, 27, residents of Sutra Mill, Manawan. Ali Raza was a constable who had been suspended some time ago while Imran was a property dealer. Bodies were handed over to their heirs.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 913 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 11 people died, whereas 976 were injured. Out of this, 578 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 398 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Held: Factory Area police arrested two bike thieves and recovered three bikes from their possession. The accused were identified as Zain and Feezan. The accused confessed to committing such crimes in various parts of the city.

Fire: A motorcycle rickshaw caught fire in the Mughalpura area on Wednesday. The driver with the help of police extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.