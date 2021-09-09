‘New generation must know value of freedom’

LAHORE:It is very important to make the new generation aware of the causes and objectives of the establishment of Pakistan and the sacrifices made for the sake of freedom.

These views were expressed by Sarmad Ali, President All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), during his visit to Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan here on Wednesday. Prominent journalists and intellectuals Khushnood Ali Khan, Owais Khushnood and Secretary of the trust Shahid Rashid were present on the occasion.

Sarmad Ali said this was the first time he has had the opportunity to visit this institution. “There is a treasure of rare photographs of Quaid-e-Azam and Tehreek-e-Pakistan that I have not seen anywhere else,” he said, adding it was a great pleasure to learn about the publications, magazines, books and other activities of the trust, which has been consistently performing important national service.

He said the new generation was the centre of the activities of the trust and it was very important to make them aware of the causes and objectives of the establishment of Pakistan and the sacrifices made for it, especially in the hearts and minds of school going children so that they will know the value of freedom.

He said Aiwan-e-Quaid-e-Azam was also an important project of the trust where continuous work was being done for the promotion and dissemination of Quaid-e-Azam’s ideas. Sarmad Ali said that the trust was performing an important national service and ‘we should support them in this mission and Jang Media Group will extend all possible cooperation in this work’. He suggested that besides Punjab, the trust should also initiate its activities in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promote the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam. He said under the leadership of Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, the daily Jang played a significant role in Tehreek-e-Pakistan.

“During the independence movement, Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman also endured the hardships of imprisonment in order to fully advocate for Pakistan,” he maintained and said that the new generation was not aware of the sacrifices made for freedom.

Khushnood Ali Khan said that freedom was a great blessing of Allah Almighty and ‘we should appreciate it’. The trust was rendering invaluable services for the protection and promotion of the basic ideology of Pakistan, he added.

“Our forefathers got this country after great sacrifices. What we are today is thanks to Pakistan,” he maintained. Shahid Rashid welcomed APNS president Sarmad Ali on his arrival at the institute and appreciated Sarmad Ali's journalistic services and said that the trust will work with him to highlight the role of media in Tehreek-e-Pakistan as well as the services and struggle of Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman in the Freedom Movement.