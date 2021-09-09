Corrupt policemen to be sacked: new IG

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that working of police stations will be improved for improvement in the overall performance of police.

He said stopping the hand of the oppressor and becoming the hand of the oppressed was the main part of his policy. “Only by reforming the police stations we can solve the problems of the citizens at their doorstep without any recommendation and in line with the merit", said the IG during his first meeting with the officers at the Central Police Office after assuming command of the Punjab Police, during the first video link conference with RPOs, CPOs and DPOs and answering to questions from the media representatives.

He said police station was the basic unit of policing and dream of police reforms could not be realised without improving its working and changing police attitude and making police a public-centric service force from strict force.

Steps would be taken to promote people-friendly policing through effective use of modern technology.

“Under community policing we will take stakeholders, including civil society, lawyers, teachers, media representatives, along with us to curb crimes,” the IG said. He said that those found guilty of corruption would not be suspended or transferred but removed from the department as in his view transfer was not a punishment. "Resources would be mobilised for the welfare of subordinate forces. I take care of everyone’s self-esteem and I expect every officer and personnel would take care of the dignity of citizens and stay away from rudeness because I am concerned about it,” he said.

All the accused and POs should be brought on record and the process for their arrests should be speeded up. He said that within seven days, the beat system should be activated in all the district police stations of the province and wherever there was trouble regarding the beat system, the DIG IT should be contacted for provision of the beat chart.

He believed that organised crimes like gambling, drug pushing and illegal guesthouses cannot function without the cooperation of the black sheep hiding among police.

He said timely registration of cases as well as legal action against those who had lodged false FIRs should not be delayed. If a police officer is found involved in sponsoring, assisting and partnering with qabza groups will be expelled from the department. He said that more effective measures would be taken to prevent crimes against women and children.