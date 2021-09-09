APG report on AML: Pakistan largely compliant on 35 suggestions

ISLAMABAD: Out of the total 40 recommendations, Pakistan has 35 recommendations rated compliant or Largely Compliant (C/LC). Pakistan will remain on enhanced follow-up and will continue to report back to the APG (Asia Pacific Group) on progress to strengthen its implementation of Anti-money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) measures. Pakistan’s fourth progress report is due on February 1, 2022.
Pakistan has issued a wide range of guidance and conducted feedback sharing sessions with REs to support the implementation of their obligations, which largely aligns with money laundering and terrorism financing risk.
Minor deficiencies remain with respect to the limited sector-specific feedback and guidance issued to lawyers and with the quality of red flag indicators. Pakistan is re-rated to Largely Compliant with R34.
