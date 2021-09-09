Taking refuge behind adjournments habit of Sharifs, says Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday asked Maryam Safdar to produce evidence to prove her innocence before the court in the Avenfield case.

“I challenge Maryam, who has been convicted by the accountability court in the Avenfield reference, to produce supported evidence and request the court to hear her case on daily basis if she assumed herself innocent,” he said while talking to media persons in response to the PMLN vice president talk, she did after her appearance before the court which was hearing her appeal against the conviction.

Opting to delay tactics and taking refuge behind adjournments was an old habit of Sharif family, he said, adding it was the same practice through which they were trying to further delay decision in a corruption case against their party President Shehbaz Sharif.

The minister said likewise, her daughter Maryam also took refuge behind adjournments and opted to delay tactics to further slow down the accountability process. Farrukh said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) had already helped her father Nawaz Sharif, whose conviction had been restored by the court after rejecting his appeal in a corruption case, to escape the country and jail term. It was very unfortunate that her father, instead of returning to Pakistan, was watching polo matches and strolling Hyde Park in London, he added.

He said the appeal of Maryam Safdar was being heard by the Islamabad high court for a long time and she, instead of seeking day-to-day hearing, made different excuses to abstain from appearing before the court. The minister said when the court remarked today that now the case would be heard on a regular basis at all cost, she sought more time for hiring another lawyer as the previous one had excused from pursuing her case any further.

He recalled that the party had adopted the same tactics in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case which was not heard on merit and later dismissed on technical grounds. Earlier, it was said that Nawaz Sharif was not well and the health condition of Shehbaz Sharif was serious, but now, interestingly, they claimed that their lawyer fell ill. The minister said the same lawyer Amjad Pervaiz appeared before the Accountability Court in a case on August 31.When this lawyer could appear before the court just a day before Maryam’s hearing then how he could not appear in her case, he added.

He called for early verdict on the appeals of those who looted the national wealth ruthlessly so that the accountability process could continue unabated. Commenting on the rift within the PMLN, Farrukh said the factions of Maryam and his uncle Shehbaz had brought their fight to the media.

The minister said the rift between PMLN, PPP had deepened further as both the parties were fighting over the slot of opposition leader. Meanwhile, Farrukh Habib Tuesday invited the opposition and stakeholders for an exclusive discussion on a 14-point agenda put forward by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to legislate on media framework to avoid fake news.

There had been meetings with media workers, anchors, digital media, press club, and high dignitaries for input on making legislation, he said while talking to a private television channel. He warned that there would be fines for disseminating fake news. “We had invited the opposition parties for bringing reforms in laws on the National Accountability Bureau and electoral system'', he added.