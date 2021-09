Indian police raid homes, question four journalists in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR: Police in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) raided the homes of four journalists on Wednesday, triggering concerns of a further crackdown on press freedom in the disputed region.

After the raids in Srinagar, the four journalists were summoned to a local police station where they were briefly questioned but detained the whole day. Police did not specify the reason for the raids. The journalists were allowed to go home late Wednesday but were asked to report again to the police station Thursday morning, reported foreign media.

Earlier during the raid on their homes, police seized documents and electronic devices, including cellphones and laptops, belonging to the journalists and their spouses. Three of the journalists have written for foreign media while one is an editor of a monthly news magazine.

Journalists in held Kashmir have long worked under tremendous stress and have been targeted in the past, some fatally. Journalists have said harassment and threats by police increased after India revoked Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status and divided the region into two federally governed territories amid an unprecedented lockdown in 2019. Many journalists have been arrested, beaten, harassed and sometimes investigated under anti-terror laws.

The Kashmir Press Club, an elected body of journalists in the region, has repeatedly urged the Indian government to allow them to report freely, saying security agencies were using physical attacks, threats and summons to intimidate journalists and muzzle the press.

Fearing reprisals from government agencies, most of the local press wilted under the pressure. Journalists have also come under scrutiny through anonymous online threats the government says are linked to rebels fighting against Indian rule.