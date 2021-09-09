Taliban to be held accountable on counterterrorism: Afghan conference

WASHINGTON: The US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas co-hosted a Ministerial Coordination Session on Afghanistan with allies and partners, urging to mitigate a potential humanitarian crisis and on holding the Taliban accountable on counter terrorism.
The virtual Ministerial Coordination Session was attended by representatives of Germany, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, France, India, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Norway, Pakistan, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, the European Union, NATO, and the UN.
Secretary Blinken urged unity in mitigating a potential humanitarian crisis and on holding the Taliban accountable on counterterrorism, on allowing safe passage for foreign citizens and Afghans who want to leave, and on forming an inclusive government that respects basic rights. Participants agreed on the importance of remaining united in their enduring support for the people of Afghanistan. The United States will continue to use economic, diplomatic, and political tools to support the rights of the Afghan people, especially women and girls, and to ensure that Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for terrorism.
