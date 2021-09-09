Adviser to Sindh CM granted pre-arrest bail

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and advisor to Sindh chief minister on Prisons and Inter Provincial Coordination in NAB investigation in corruption case.

Petitioner Aijaz Hussain Jakharni, who was also a former MNA from Jacobabad, submitted that he has been earlier granted interim pre-arrest bail in NAB’s inquiries by the court, however, he was being constantly victimised and harassed by the NAB with mala fide intentions and they were determined to arrest him in one case or another.