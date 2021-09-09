Spanish newborns switched due to ‘human error’

Madrid: A 19-year-old woman is seeking millions of euros in damages after it emerged that she was accidentally swapped with another newborn at a Spanish hospital nearly two decades ago.
The babies were mixed up in 2002 after they were born five hours apart and placed in incubators at the San Millan de Logrono in northern Spain, due to a "one-off human error," regional health authorities said. The error was discovered four years ago after one of the girls who was switched underwent a DNA test as part of dispute over child support payments.
DUBAI: Nearly 80 Yemen rebels and pro-government troops have been killed as fighting intensifies for the northern city...
MOSCOW: Russia’s emergency minister has died trying to save a filmmaker who slipped from a cliff during training...
Paris: The world’s 20 biggest meat and dairy firms are responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than produced...
LONDON: Britain must use every possible tactic to halt the "vile trade" of traffickers bringing record numbers of...
RAMSTEIN, Germany: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Wednesday that time was running out for Iran to...
TOKYO: Sanae Takaichi, one of Japan’s few prominent female politicians, announced on Wednesday she will run for head...