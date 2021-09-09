Tigray rebels massacre 125 villagers in Ethiopia’s Amhara

Addis Ababa: Rebels from Ethiopia’s war-hit Tigray killed at least 125 residents of a village in the neighbouring Amhara region earlier this month before being driven out by pro-government forces, doctors said Wednesday. "There were 125 dead in Chenna village... I saw the mass grave myself," Mulugeta Melesa, head of the hospital in nearby Dabat town, told AFP, adding that residents were "still searching for dead bodies around the area and counting is still going on".
DUBAI: Nearly 80 Yemen rebels and pro-government troops have been killed as fighting intensifies for the northern city...
MOSCOW: Russia’s emergency minister has died trying to save a filmmaker who slipped from a cliff during training...
Paris: The world’s 20 biggest meat and dairy firms are responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than produced...
LONDON: Britain must use every possible tactic to halt the "vile trade" of traffickers bringing record numbers of...
RAMSTEIN, Germany: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Wednesday that time was running out for Iran to...
TOKYO: Sanae Takaichi, one of Japan’s few prominent female politicians, announced on Wednesday she will run for head...