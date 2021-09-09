Russian minister dies trying to save filmmaker

MOSCOW: Russia’s emergencies minister has died trying to save a filmmaker who slipped from a cliff during training exercises in the Arctic, officials said on Wednesday.

Yevgeny Zinichev, who previously served in President Vladimir Putin’s security detail, is the first Russian cabinet member to die on duty. He was lauded by senior government officials and the Russian leader as a loyal civil servant and a "hero". The UK’s ambassador in Russia also offered condolences.

The 55-year-old "tragically died trying to save a person’s life" near the city of Norilsk, the ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies. The ministry identified the filmmaker as 63-year-old Alexander Melnik who produced several films set in the Arctic region. It said he also died in the incident that took place earlier on Wednesday.

Margarita Simonyan, the well-connected editor-in-chief of the state-funded news outlet RT, said the minister had fallen to his death trying to save the man later identified as Melnik. "He and the cameraman were standing at the edge of a cliff," she said. "The cameraman slipped and fell... Before anyone even figured out what happened, Zinichev jumped into the water after the fallen person and crashed against a protruding rock."