SSUET honours Olympian Arshad

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) on Wednesday honoured Olympian athlete Arshad Nadeem for doing a splendid job in the Tokyo Olympics javelin throw competitions.
The javelin thrower, who finished fifth in Tokyo Games, was given a gold medal and Rs200,000 here.
The varsity had announced the cash prize for the athlete when he qualified for the finals after finishing at the summit in his group in the qualifying round.
SSUET Chancellor Jawaid Anwar presented him a gold medal, while vice-chancellor Vali Uddin gave away the cheque of Rs200,000 to the emerging global hero.
Hockey Olympian Syed Sameer Hussain and athletics officials Salman Butt and Humaira Khan were also present.
