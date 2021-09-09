KGC bounce back to win SGA Inter-Club trophy

KARACHI: Karachi Golf Club on Wednesday came back from behind to win the Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Inter-Club Golf Tournament in their own backyard.

KGC was trailing in third and last place after the conclusion of the opening round of the two-day tournament at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club on Tuesday but made a forceful comeback to win the title and earn the right to represent Sindh in the PGF Inter-Club championship. The three-event will be staged at KGC from September 10-12 featuring the champion clubs of affiliated units of the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF).

It was because of the junior boys (under-15) and ladies that KGC was able to bounce back despite a 26-stroke deficit in the opening round.

DACGC, the last year's winners, were in a strong position after emerging as leaders after the opening round. They did well in the main event of the tournament -- the amateurs category -- where the duo of Omair Javed and Omar Khalid helped them overcome KGC by nine strokes over 36 holes. Omar followed his opening day’s 71 with 73 that included 17 pars. Omair, who played a stunning round of 66 on Tuesday carded 74. KGC's Yashal Shah was in superb form as he fired 71.

But just when things were looking set for DACGC, their junior boys flopped in the second round allowing KGC to take the lead by winning that category by a whopping 39 strokes. Abdullah Ansar and Shahvez Abbas played a pivotal role in KGC's success.

Interestingly, KGC might not have been able to compete in the tournament as they were short of a junior girl. Such are the rules of the event that any club that failed to put up the required number of players could be disqualified. It was all left to Fawzia Naqvi, KGC's lady captain, to convince the young Ashmal Naqi to somehow feature in the event despite her school exams.

"It's great to see KGC winning the tournament," said Fawzia.

Commodore Ghazanfar Abbas, COO KGC, gave away the trophy to the victorious team that was led by Commodore Zafar Mehmood, the non-playing captain. Also present at the occasion was Asad I.A Khan, President SGA.