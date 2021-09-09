Women’s cricket season begins today

LAHORE: Four teams will compete for Rs1 million prize money (winners) from Thursday (today) as the Pakistan Cup Women’s One-Day Tournament commences here. The 14-match tournament will be staged at the National Stadium and Oval Academy Ground.

This tournament marks the beginning of an action-packed women’s season 2021-22 and it sees Strikers making their debut. The fourth team has been added in Pakistan Cup Women’s One-Day Tournament and National Women’s T20.

Strikers, the new-entrants, are captained by Pakistan all-rounder Kainat Imtiaz. Blasters are led by Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz, Challengers by Pakistan captain Javeria Khan and Dynamites by Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali Siddiqui.

The runner-up team will get Rs500,000.

The player of the tournament will earn Rs50,000 and every player of the match will get Rs20,000,

The final will be a day-night affair and will be staged at the National Stadium on September 21.

Meanwhile, the four captains have vowed to give their best in their tournament with an eye on the trophy.

Blasters: Sidra Nawaz (captain and wicketkeeper), Aisha Javed, Arijah Haseeb, Bibi Nahida, Fajar Naveed, Fatima Sana Khan, Gull Firoza, Momina Riasat, Nida Rashid, Noreen Yaqoob, Omaima Sohail, Saima Malik, Shawal Zulfiqar and Syeda Aroob Shah

Challengers: Javeria Khan (captain), Anoosha Nasir, Diana Baig, Dua Majid, Fareeha Mehmood, Gull Rukh, Iram Javed, Khadija Chishty, Najiha Alvi (wicketkeeper), Nazish Rafique, Saba Nazir, Sidra Amin, Syeda Masooma Zehra Fatima and Waheeda Akhtar.

Dynamites: Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (captain), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Zahra, Ghulam Fatima, Humna Bilal, Huraina Sajjad, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Nashra Sundhu, Neha Shermeen, Rida Aslam, Sadaf Shamas, Soha Fatima (wicketkeeper) and Syeda Insharah Asad.

Strikers: Kainat Imtiaz (captain), Aima Saleem Satti, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Bisma Amjad, Fatima Khan, Gul Uswa, Hafsa Khalid, Jaweria Rauf, Natalia Parvaiz, Umme Hani, Syeda Asma Amin (wicketkeeper), Tuba Hassan and Yusra Amir (wicketkeeper).