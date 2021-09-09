Asian Youth Games postponed for a year

KARACHI: The coronavirus pandemic continues to unsettle the international sports calendar as Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Wednesday postponed the 3rd Asian Youth Games for a year.

The Games, officially called Shantou 2021 Asian Youth Games, scheduled to be held from November 20-28, 2021, in Shantou, China, will now be conducted from December 20 to 28, 2022.

“In view of the current situation . . . , we would like to inform you that the Olympic Council of Asia, the Chinese Olympic Committee and the Shantou 2021 Asian Youth Games Organizing Committee (SAYGOC) have made a joint decision to reschedule the 3rd Asian Youth Games, which were planned for 20-28 November 2021, to the new dates of 20-28 December 2022,” the OCA said on Wednesday in a letter to its affiliated NOCs. “The postponed Games will keep its original name ‘Shantou 2021 Asian Youth Games’ and the Marks remain unchanged,” it said.

“The decision was made after in-depth discussions between the three parties to serve the common interests of all related National Olympic Committees and ensuring the safety and health of the athletes.”