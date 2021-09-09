Team members go through Covid tests

ISLAMABAD: All 32 members of the Pakistan one-day team went through Covid-19 tests on arrival at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad Wednesday afternoon.

Twenty players and 12 officials reached Islamabad by road from Lahore. A few of the members drove their own vehicles from Lahore to Islamabad while the rest took the shuttle bus to Islamabad to start preparation for the three-match one-day series against New Zealand starting on September 17 at the Pindi Stadium.

“All the members of the squad went through Covid-19 tests on arrival at a local hotel. This is the first test of its kind. Regular testing will be conducted on all squad members during their stay in Pindi,” an official accompanying the team said.

“Team members will stay in isolation in their rooms for almost 36 hours before starting their practice at the Pindi Stadium on Friday,” the official said.

The practice session on Friday (tomorrow) will be held late in the evening.

The members will be provided food and other necessary items in their rooms for the first two days.

Pakistan cricket team has a new coaching staff with Saqlain Mushtaq named as Head Coach while Shahid Aslam will be his assistant. Other officials are: Mansoor Rana (team manager), Abdul Majeed (Fielding coach), Abdul Razzaq (Assistant coach), Cliff Deacon (Physiotherapist), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Col (retd) Imran Dar (security officer), Ibrahim Badees (media manager), Dr Riaz (Team Doctor), Malang Ali (masseur), Talha Ejaz (team analyst).

Meanwhile, three match officials Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza and Nasir Iqbal have been named to officiate the series.